

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Eight residents of Kamloops, B.C. living near an unstable hillside have been evacuated as a precaution because of a potential landslide.

The city says there has been a "significant change in the landscape" in the area along the Yellowhead Highway and a pooling of water has resulted in sloughing of the hillside.

City officials and geotechnical experts have been monitoring the area for several weeks.

The city has declared a local state of emergency and says it is working with the province, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure as well as Fortis BC and BC Hydro to keep a close watch on the situation.

The affected residents are receiving evacuation assistance from city officials.