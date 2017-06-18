

Jason Foulds, 19, of Powell River, B.C., has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in a double homicide in Lund, B.C.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance in Powell River on June 27.

He was taken into custody Saturday after police were called to a residence in Lund where they found two people who had been killed and a third who was injured.

Police said investigators will remain on the scene of the double homicide for several more days.

Lund, B.C. is a small community with about 300 permanent residents along the Sunshine Coast.