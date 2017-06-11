

CTV Vancouver





The small Cessna plane that crashed in an industrial area of North Vancouver Sunday had run out of fuel, say investigators with the Transportation Safety Board.

Veteran investigators say they're amazed that four people survived when the privately-owned craft lost power, causing it to make a forced landing in an industrial area of the waterfront near McKeen Ave around 4 p.m.

The plane crashed into a guard rail along with other structures near a bridge. The TSB said the right-wing tank was empty and the left-wing tank only had a small amount of fuel.

Three of the passengers walked away unscathed and a fourth suffered what may be a broken arm, according to firefighters.

One of the plane’s wings was resting on telephone cable and guide wires, instead of power lines, which emergency crews were initially concerned about.

“It’s very fortunate, it could’ve been a lot worse,” assistant fire chief Jim Bonneville said.

"There didn't appear to be any fuel leaking. It's resting on what appeared to be power lines at first, but they're just guide wires for the pole and some cable lines as well."

He said the plane appeared to have landed hard on its wheels and then "nosed in" with a propeller into the gravel. One wing rested on wires, another on the ground.

The plane was flying from Langley to Tofino when it went down.

Witness Claire Alter told CTV News what she noticed most is that the plane wasn't making any noise.

"I was just walking my daughter and I looked up at the sky because I saw a plane, a very small plane, and I happened to notice there was no sound from it," she said.

The TSB says its investigation is now complete and no more information will be released.

More to come…