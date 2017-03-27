Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the deaths of a family of four found in a remote area near Ashcroft, B.C., the coroners service says.

A couple and their young children were found dead on Friday inside a home in Saranagati Village, a Krishna spiritual community that owns property on Venables Valley Road.

They were identified as Harvey Volaine, his wife Melissa Penner, and their two sons, 10-year-old Kaylex and seven-year-old Ay.

On Monday, the BC Coroners Service said foul play has been ruled out, and its investigation will focus on the presence of carbon monoxide in the home. (Read the full statement below.)

Relatives told CTV News that a faulty water heater is thought to be the source of the CO.

"It would have happened within 40 minutes," Volaine's daughter Julianna said Monday.

"Kaylex was a very sweet boy, very shy and very respectful. Ay was like a little super hero, really strong and outrageous and outgoing."

The family was among dozens who live in the community located 120 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The tightknit Venables community has provided few details, issuing a statement Sunday calling for respect and privacy.

"This tragedy has deeply impacted family and community members, both adults and children beyond what words can convey," read the statement.

"We send our most sincere condolences to family members of the deceased in this time of loss."

Funeral arrangements for the family are still underway.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless and tasteless gas produced when fossil fuels like gasoline and propane are burned. Officials recommend homeowners install CO monitors to detect the presence of the deadly gas.

"This does not replace the need for regular, qualified servicing of all gas appliances and wood-burning stoves," the coroners service said in a statement.

"If you suspect you have been exposed to carbon monoxide gas, leave the residence immediately and seek urgent medical assistance."

