A bear and her two cubs have been killed after a woman and a conservation officer were bitten at a home in Mission, B.C.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday on a residential property on Wren Street.

A woman heard her dogs barking and opened her back door to find out what was upsetting the dogs. She came face to face with a female black bear.

The bear walked inside the house, a Conservation Officers Service inspector said, and the woman fell over. The sow then scratched the woman and bit her in the back.

The woman's boyfriend was there and managed to chase the bear out of the house.

"She got scraped. Her housecoat saved her," neighbour Glenn Wells told CTV News.

"Her boyfriend punched the bear in the nose. They had to X-ray his hand because he had a hospital bandage on."

Wells said he'd heard an air horn, followed by screams and the sounds of a dog panicking. He came rushing out and saw the mother bear and one of her cubs standing near the base of a tree.

He then let off a bear banger – a small pen-style flare meant to scare off the lumbering animals – but the bears didn't move. He set off another and scared them up into the tree.

"Then somebody reported the bear bangers as gunshots and five police cars showed up," Wells said.

Conservation officers were also called in, and one officer was bitten in the leg. The mother bear, the cub in the tree and another cub were killed.

Insp. Murray Smith said the cubs were put down because they'd been in the area for days and were "food conditioned."

The conservation officer required stitches for his injury. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Officials spent Sunday speaking to neighbours, reminding them to keep their garbage locked up and clear fruit from trees on their property. Mission has had 245 bear calls this year, and the incident early Sunday was the first time they've had to destroy a bear.

Smith reminded the public to call conservation officials as early as possible to report bears, so they can intervene before the bears develop bad habits.