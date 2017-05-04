

CTV Vancouver





An Argentinian mountaineer stranded on Canada’s highest peak after an earthquake destabilized the slopes could be rescued as early as this afternoon if the weather cooperates.

Natalia Martinez began a solo ascent of Yukon’s remote Mount Logan 10 days ago, but her dream of reaching the summit crumbled on Monday when earthquakes triggered several avalanches that made descending too dangerous. She then had to endure a bad storm while waiting for weather to allow for rescuers to reac h her.

Her partner, Camilo Rada, spoke with her on the phone yesterday and told CTV News she is doing “much better” now that the weather has improved.

“It was the first time I could really feel a bit more relaxed because she was doing well and the storm that she had to endure on top of the earthquake was easing so conditions were getting much more liveable and she was now able to get some rest.”

Rada said she was barely able to sleep during the storm because of the need to make sure her tent didn’t collapse due to high winds and blowing snow.

Martinez, who is uninjured and has a good supply of food and fuel, is currently bivouacked at an altitude of nearly 400 metres and is in regular contact with Parks Canada. When the weather allows, Parks Canada's safety team intends to fly in and pick her up.

“She is now healthy and safe and we hope the rescue will happen as soon as possible,” said Rada. “Fingers crossed for this afternoon, but most likely tomorrow.”