B.C. residents feel light tremor after 4.0-magnitude earthquake Saturday
Earthquakes Canada says a 4.0 magnitude quake occurred 120 kilometres northwest of Pemberton just after 6 a.m. (Earthquakes Canada). Feb. 18, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 12:50PM PST
VANCOUVER - Residents from Vancouver Island and metro Vancouver have reported feeling a tremor early Saturday morning.
Earthquakes Canada says a 4.0 magnitude quake occurred 120 kilometres northwest of Pemberton just after 6 a.m.
They say a weak tremor was felt in Powell River, Metro Vancouver, Port Alberni and Victoria.
No damages have been reported, and Earthquakes Canada says none should be expected.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.2 on 18 Feb at 06:40 PST.— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) February 18, 2017
Details : https://t.co/giPHQH7cNp
120 km WNW of Pemberton, BC
139 km NNE of Powell River, BC