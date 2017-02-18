

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Residents from Vancouver Island and metro Vancouver have reported feeling a tremor early Saturday morning.

Earthquakes Canada says a 4.0 magnitude quake occurred 120 kilometres northwest of Pemberton just after 6 a.m.

They say a weak tremor was felt in Powell River, Metro Vancouver, Port Alberni and Victoria.

No damages have been reported, and Earthquakes Canada says none should be expected.