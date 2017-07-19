

CTV Vancouver





Reinforcements have arrived from Down Under to aid B.C.'s efforts to battle the raging wildfires across the province.

Fifty highly-trained experts from Australia touched down at the Vancouver International Airport Wednesday. The members will be dispatched to the Central and Southern Interior where the need is greatest.

Members include two incident control teams and management teams that will take over looking after individual fires. There are also specialists in air operations, planning, logistics and fire behaviour.

Supt. James Haig of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the Aussies will train with its B.C. counterparts on radio procedures before heading to the field.

Some of his crews have been to Canada before to help fight major fires.

"All these crews are very experienced staff pulled from all over the country. They've dealt with major fires before," he told CTV Vancouver. "That gives us a high degree of confidence when we arrive."

There are currently 155 wildfires blazing across the province, and more than 45,000 people have been displaced from their homes.