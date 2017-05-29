

CTV Vancouver





A 70-year-old man from Agassiz reported missing after failing to return from a paragliding excursion near Elk Mountain Sunday has been located.

RCMP confirmed the senior was found “safe and sound” on a forest service road Monday afternoon.

He had contacted his family by phone Monday morning and police located his backpack and paraglider during their search of the area.

Agassiz RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue initiated the search of the mountainside near Bridal Falls after receiving a call around 5 a.m. that the man did not return home from his backcountry trip the day before. An RCMP airship from Comox and the police dogs also joined the search.

“Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,” Cpl. Mike Rail with the RCMP Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said in a release.

Cpl. Rail said paragliding is a popular backcountry sport in the area. His advice for anyone who gets lost in the wilderness is to not wander too far away.

“If you get lost, stay where you are and let the searchers come and find you,” he said.