A young man who was airlifted to hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting in Abbotsford has died.

Local police were called to the 32,500-block of George Ferguson Way at approximately 3:20 p.m., and discovered an injured man with a suspected gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to hospital, but died a short time after arriving.

Police also found Chrysler 300 which had crashed through a hedge and onto a lawn, but officers have not said whether the victim was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Officers are still searching the area for a suspect or suspects.

While police have not provided a suspected motive, they said the incident appears to have been targeted. Because the shooting is fatal, the case has been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Alex Turner

Police have a second scene in #Abbotsford taped off about a block from where the car went off the road pic.twitter.com/8BLskGUQ1o — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) August 5, 2017