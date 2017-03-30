

The Canadian Press





Twelve people in B.C. are among the 25 E. coli cases in four provinces that have been linked to a batch of Robin Hood all-purpose flour.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says cases of E. coli related to the recalled batch of flour have also been reported in Alberta and Saskatchewan -- with four cases each -- and in Newfoundland, where five cases have been treated.

Six of the victims needed hospital care but no deaths have been reported, and everyone who got sick has either recovered or is recovering.

The affected flour comes in 10-kilogram bags with a best before date of April 17, 2018, and was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, but public health officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more products linked to the outbreak could be identified.