The fourth and final man to be convicted in the grisly 2008 murders of Mission, B.C. residents Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tom Holden pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder last September, six years after the killings, and was handed his sentence Friday.

The victims were both gunned down in their living room; McKay was shot three times and died, but Dudley continued to suffer for days at the scene, where she was paralyzed and tied to a chair.

Their murders marked the end of a tawdry story involving a drug debt, threats and an extramarital affair, according to prosecutors.

The court heard Holden and Dudley ran a marijuana grow-op business together, and previously had a romantic relationship that she decided to end after he refused to leave his wife and children.

Dudley believed she was owed money in their business, and demanded property to settle the debt. The Crown said she and her next boyfriend, McKay, threatened Holden and his family.

That's when Holden organized a hit that led to both of their murders.

Holden met with Jack Woodruff and Bruce Main, and together they decided to kill Dudley and, if necessary, McKay as well.

Woodruff, the gunman, was paid $25,000 from the proceeds of Dudley and Holden's marijuana grow-op business for killing her, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Main and another man, Justin Andrew MacKinnon, both pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and were sentenced to seven and eight years in prison, respectively.

The case was a black eye for local Mounties, whom Dudley's parents blamed for their daughter's slow death. Const. Mike white was called to the area of Dudley and McKay's home with a report of shots fired the night of the attack, but never stepped out of his cruiser to investigate or speak with the 911 caller.

By the time a neighbour finally found Dudley five days later, it was too late. She died in an ambulance before reaching the hospital.

She was able to identify the shooter by blinking answers to police before succumbing to her injuries.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward and Maria Weisgarber