YVR tech upgrade means laptops, liquids can stay in luggage during security screening

People going through the security checkpoint for domestic travellers at Vancouver International Airport no longer have to remove some items from their carry-on bags.

The airport announced that the installation of new X-Ray equipment – touted as a first in Canada – will allow travellers to keep liquids, gels, aerosols and large electronics in their luggage.

"With this innovative system, you can now move through security effortlessly," Tamara Vrooman, the airport's president and CEO, said in a news release Wednesday.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority explains that the equipment uses CT technology, which generates "advanced three-dimensional rotatable images" that are also more effective in detecting some "threat items," such as explosives.

The plan is for similar scanners to be installed in airports across the country starting this fall.