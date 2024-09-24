VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • YVR seizure leads to discovery of 3D-printed guns and more at Vancouver home: border police

    A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on an officer in Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on an officer in Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Border police say a seizure at Vancouver International Airport led to authorities finding several more prohibited firearms and other devices at a local home.

    The Canada Border Services Agency says that between August 2023 and January 2024, police at YVR’s air cargo operations and mail centre intercepted two firearm suppressors and two replica firearms in “related incidents.”

    “As these are prohibited devices, the Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation into the importer of these devices,” a news release issued Tuesday reads.

    Then late last month, the CBSA says it and Vancouver police executed search warrants at a suspect’s home.

    Authorities say they sized two firearms, two “completed” 3D-printed firearms, two 3D-printed lower receivers and 18 replica firearms, along with “various other firearm parts and accessories” and an unspecified amount of “suspected drugs.”

    Police say the suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

