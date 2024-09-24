Vancouver mayor promises more police to quell 'street disorder' in Gastown

VANCOUVER
    Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is taking immediate steps to improve public safety in the Gastown neighbourhood.

    Sim says they’ll work with the Vancouver Police Department to establish a community policing centre in Gastown as residents and businesses there say they want increased visibility of officers.

    A statement from Sim says more focused attention will be brought to the area using several police resources and tactics.

    He says the approach will address street-entrenched offenders and help the business community with violent robberies associated with repeat shoplifters.

    While Gastown is a draw for tourists, it also neighbours the Downtown Eastside, and Sim’s statement says they are confident the added police presence will bring immediate relief and a sense of security.

    Sim says they have heard the residents of Gastown and surrounding communities “loud and clear” that they want action to address street disorder.

    “These two steps are not a silver bullet and more will need to be done to bring back a sense of safety in your neighbourhood,” Sim said in the statement.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.  

