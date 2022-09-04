YVR experiences busiest Labour Day weekend since start of pandemic

It was a busy day at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, causing some frustration among travellers.

The airport expected about 67,221 passengers on Sunday, a number approaching pre-pandemic levels.

"In 2019, we were probably seeing anywhere between 77,000 to 78,000 passengers per day, so this weekend ... we are almost back to where we were pre-pandemic," said YVR communications manager Alyssa Smith.

Some travelers in the crowd found themselves frustrated by flight delays and long lines.

"It is definitely very busy. You know, you have to wait at least 30 minutes to get queued for supportive check-in," said traveler Kinson Beh.

"I guess [I feel] a bit frustrated because we're supposed to arrive at an Airbnb, and we all just want to rest and maybe sleep a little bit," said Jorge Vacquez, who's heading to Mexico.

With more people traveling since restirctions were lifted, the airport has seen a spike in numbers all summer long.

According to the YVR, about 461,713 passengers were expected for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 5.

The airport has experienced ongoing shortages of security screening staff, but Smith said more workers were brought in to help manage the crowds.

"We're ready and we're prepared to welcome as many travelers as are coming through," she said.

"That includes working with our many partners including CATSA [Canadian Air Transport Security Authority] to make sure we got what we need to move travelers through," she added.

To ensure check-in goes smoothly, the airport continues to remind passengers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours ahead of international flights.