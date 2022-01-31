Your car could put your privacy at risk
Are you thinking of selling or trading in your vehicle? Beware. New cars are like computers on wheels and you need to wipe the data before you get rid of it. Otherwise, your privacy could be at risk.
Start erasing the data the old-fashioned way. Check the trunk and glove box, and look under the seats for any valuables, loose change and paperwork.
“So we used a diaper box, and got all of our stuff out of the car -- got it pseudo-detailed. We got ‘the works’ at a car wash,” said vehicle owner Mike Trapasso.
Before handing over the keys to a new owner, clean out the internal computer too.
“Kind of like a phone, as you use the car, it’s logging data about what features you access and it logs addresses you’ve been to. And now there are even things like Wi-Fi hotspots, where you like to log in and all these different connected features you need to remember to log out of before you sell the car,” explained Alex Knizek, Consumer Reports auto expert.
Make sure to delete Bluetooth connections, remove contacts saved on the car and then do the same thing within your phone. Delete or forget the pairing and the association of the phone and the vehicle.
In addition, do not forget to remove hardware, like your automatic garage door opener so the new driver cannot get into your garage after they find your home address stored in the navigation system, or found on stray paperwork. If you use a built-in system like HomeLink for your garage door, make sure to reset it.
“There’s also telematics services -- which connect you directly to automakers. There usually you can find an SOS or call button on the rearview mirror, or sometimes on the ceiling near the mirror, and those connect you to a live operator. And so you can press this button and they will help you remove the vehicle or remove yourself from the telematics account with the vehicle,” added Knizek.
You should also log out of any installed apps on your phone that let you connect to your car. Depending on the automaker, those apps could store driver data, navigation destinations and driving history.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are not intimidated,' PM says as MPs return to the Hill despite ongoing trucker protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out strongly condemning the behaviour displayed by some participants in the trucker convoy protests that continue in downtown Ottawa, saying he and the government will not be intimidated by them and indicating no plans to engage with the demonstrators.
WATCH LIVE | Gridlock in downtown Ottawa continues as trucker protest enters 3rd day
Parliament has resumed amidst transport trucks and other vehicles gridlocking parts of Ottawa as the trucker convoy protest enters its third day. Authorities said residents should avoid travelling to the downtown core Monday and those working from home should do so if possible.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Trudeau said he feels well and 'has no symptoms,' and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.
Liberals introducing new bill to meet country-wide rapid test needs
The Liberal government is slated to introduce a new bill Monday to respond to COVID-19 rapid test needs across the country.
Novavax seeks U.S. emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax announced Monday that it has formally submitted a request for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
U.K. PM Boris Johnson says sorry after 'partygate' report released
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Monday for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street -- but insisted that he and his government can be trusted.
Canadian troops moved west of Dnieper River amid threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine
Canadian troops deployed to Ukraine have moved west of the Dnieper River amid mounting concerns of a Russian invasion, Defence Minister Anita Anand has confirmed.
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
Has the Delta variant disappeared in Canada?
With Omicron as the predominant COVID-19 variant in Canada, has the Delta variant disappeared? A few experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about trends in case numbers for each variant.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Video of Victoria police at protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates draws criticism
Videos showing a Victoria police officer giving an apparent thumbs-up salute to protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the B.C. legislature are drawing criticism of the department online.
-
Pat Bay highway lanes closed near ferry terminal due to crash
Commuters are being warned of lane closures on the Patricia Bay Highway early Friday afternoon.
-
Arson suspected after car catches fire in Nanaimo parkade
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a case of suspected arson after a vehicle erupted in flames on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
9-month-old girl dead after being found unresponsive in Calgary home
An investigation is underway into the death of a baby girl who was found unresponsive in a northeast Calgary home last week.
-
Alberta jobs minister wants answers from caucus colleague who attended border protest
Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer says he wants answers from a fellow caucus member who attended a truckers protest that is snarling traffic at the United States border.
-
30-vehicle pileup, poor weather closes Hwy. 1 in southeast Alberta
Highway 1 was closed Monday afternoon between Brooks and Medicine Hat due to poor weather and a pileup involving dozens of vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's top court dismisses challenge of ID requirement at drug-use sites
Alberta's top court has dismissed an appeal from harm reduction advocates who wanted to stop a provincial policy that requires people who want to use a supervised drug-injection site to provide their health-card number to get inside.
-
RCMP close roads south of Beaumont after pair of crashes during white-out conditions
Traffic is being diverted from an area in Leduc County where two serious crashes happened Monday morning.
-
Researcher, advocacy groups concerned about DynaLife takeover of Alberta community lab testing
Last week, Alberta Health Services announced it had awarded private company DynaLife a contract to increase the share of medical laboratory testing to 65 per cent or about 50 million tests, starting July 1.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford says he is 'extremely disturbed' to see hateful symbols at trucker protest
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was “extremely disturbed” to see truck convoy protestors vandalizing monuments and showcasing symbols of hate as they demonstrated on Parliament Hill over the weekend.
-
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
-
2009 scaffolding collapse that left four men dead begins
A coroner's inquest into a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto more than a decade ago is now underway.
Montreal
-
Here are the COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec today
Starting Monday, certain freedoms are back in Quebec including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.
-
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support
A woman who is critically ill with COVID-19 and was pregnant is now at a Montreal hospital on a type of life support, after doctors decided it was safest to deliver her baby prematurely.
-
Quebec restaurants are reopening, but some former workers don't plan to go back
Restaurants in Quebec will be allowed to reopen Monday for the first time in more than a month, but some former workers say they won't be looking for new jobs in the industry.
Winnipeg
-
Hospital numbers once again jump in Manitoba, 19 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday
COVID-19 admissions to hospital saw another climb over the weekend as there are currently 735 people requiring care.
-
Alberta clipper expected to bring high winds and snow to Manitoba
Many Manitobans are bracing for another winter storm due to the arrival of an Alberta clipper.
-
Demonstration near Canada-U.S. border causing delays in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP are warning drivers to expect delays near the Canada-U.S. border due to a demonstration currently underway.
Saskatoon
-
Blizzard warning issued for Saskatoon
Canada's weather agency has issued a blizzard warning for Saskatoon.
-
'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.
-
Defying prediction, Omicron makes resurgence in Saskatoon wastewater
The amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased 58.5 per cent, according to Monday's update from University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Regina
-
736 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 736 new COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Monday, along with two more deaths.
-
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting Tuesday
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
-
Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings
Blizzard conditions are expected in and around Regina on Monday, as an Alberta clipper brings snow and strong wind gusts to southern Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports five new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, including person in their 20s
According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 152 people are hospitalized in the province -- a decrease of 12 since Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
N.S. shooting probe sought 'balance' in request for delays, families' push to proceed
The commissioners of the mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia say they've sought to balance the desire of victims' families to keep public hearings on schedule and requests of unspecified "other participants" for more time to prepare.
London
-
Man found with 'significant injuries' on Springbank Drive
There was a dramatic scene on Springbank Drive as emergency crews responded to reports a man had been injured.
-
Two new deaths as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb at LHSC
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday as the number of new cases declined, but hospitalizations rose again.
-
'Availability of vaccine is plentiful': Summers says no appointments necessary for COVID vaccine clinics
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is now accepting walk-ins at all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Northern Ontario
-
'Frustration is real' Ontario politicians agree on eliminating COVID-19 lockdowns
As businesses in Ontario fling open their doors, the province's major political parties seem to be on the same page on how to handle future waves of COVID-19 -- suggesting lockdowns could be a measure of the past.
-
Sudbury police say sexual assault suspect identified
In a tweet just after 2 p.m. Monday, Sudbury police say the man accused of sexually assaulting a mall employee on the weekend has been identified.
-
As police investigate complaint, Sudbury city councillor hires prominent Toronto lawyer
Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy is representing a city councillor in Greater Sudbury who is the subject of a police investigation.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over weekend
Region of Waterloo heath officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend in Monday's dashboard update.
-
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
-
Hate motivated incident being investigated in Waterloo Region
Police in Waterloo Region have been notified about alleged hate comments made online on Thursday Jan. 27 that targeted a local business owner.