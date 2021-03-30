VANCOUVER -- The teenager critically injured in a hit-and-run last week in Burnaby, B.C., has died.

Family members say 19-year-old Damien Seguin died in hospital Monday with his mom at his side.

“We had some hope that he was going to pull through, but the injuries were just too bad,” said an emotional Michelle Koo, who was Damien’s guardian.

The young man was struck by a car during a confrontation on MacPherson Avenue on Friday. RCMP say there were three vehicles involved, and that someone used pepper spray.

When Damien got out of a car, he was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene

Mounties are now looking for a silver or champagne Nissan Altima, 2002 to 2006 model. RCMP say the vehicle would likely have damage to the front end.

Investigators believe three people were inside the vehicle, two of whom police describe as being of Asian decent.

As police search for the driver, Damien’s family is in mourning.

“He’s such a big-hearted kid and he did not deserve this,” said family member Berta Tapia-Thorne as she choked back tears.

“In the morning, ready to go to work, he always had a smile on this face, always ready to giggle and laugh,” she said.

Koo says Damien spent most of his time at home, but last week, he had gone out with friends to an outdoor gathering.

“The one times he goes, it ends in this tragedy,” she said.

“He was just such a funny, kind, warm kid. He loved his video games. He loved his friends. He loved his family."

Damien graduated from Burnaby South Secondary last year. He planned to continue his education and dreamed of travelling.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to him,” said a grieving Tapia-Thorne.

The family wants the driver who fled to be held accountable, but so far, police have not been able to track that person down.

“If anybody knows any information about the vehicle involved or who was involved, we plead to you to please come forward,” Koo said.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP are also making an appeal for more information.

“We know someone out there has seen or heard something that can help us locate the suspect vehicle,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

A fundraising campaign has been started to help the family.