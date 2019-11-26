VANCOUVER -- A 21-year-old man from North Vancouver has been charged with child pornography offences, and police are asking anyone with information about him to come forward.

The RCMP said several criminal counts including luring, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography were approved earlier this month against Dylan Phillips.

The young man has since been released from custody on a promise to appear in provincial court in December.

Authorities said their investigation began back in August 2018, when B.C.'s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit received information that someone had "allegedly posted photos of suspected child pornography to a photo sharing website."

The investigation eventually led RCMP officers to execute a search warrant at a North Vancouver home.

On Tuesday, the RCMP asked anyone with information about Phillips, or any similar allegations, to contact law enforcement.

"All children identified during the course of this investigation, along with their families are receiving support," North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release.

Authorities said they wouldn't be releasing further details about the allegations while the case is before the courts.

Phillips is scheduled to appear in North Vancouver provincial court on Dec. 11.