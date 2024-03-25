'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP

A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.

The Williams Lake RCMP said that officers were called to the lake on Saturday at 5:19 p.m.

"We were sadly reminded of how fast a fun activity can quickly turn into a tragedy," a Monday news release from the detachment said.

"Sadly a young child had died. While the ice may look safe, as the mercury rises, the ice melts making it unsafe to be on," the statement continued.

No further details were provided including the age of the child and if anyone else was involved or harmed. The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation, police said.