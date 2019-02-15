The bone-chilling temperatures in Alberta -- and much of the country -- aren't enough to stop a 16-year-old biathlete from living out his dream of competing at the Canada Winter Games.

Ethan Algra first started the sport, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, when he was just 10 years old.

When CTV News first reported on him in 2016, he was fresh off winning two gold medals at the BC Winter Games. His goal then was to earn a spot on the 2019 Canada Winter Games roster. That time has now come.

Watch more: Ethan Algra speaks to CTV News in 2016

Ethan is one of four athletes representing B.C. at this year's games, where he's one of the youngest, competing alongside 20 year olds. But he says it's not much of a change for him, as he's competed against older athletes for most of his career.

"I've just learned to temper my expectations," the teen says. "Biathlon is a late-developing sport, and sometimes people have expectations that might be too high or they are losing motivation because of their results, when in reality they are probably capable of making improvements with the right training and enough time."

The Canada Winter Games happen once every four years. Making the team has taken a lot of dedication from both Ethan and his family, who moved from Abbotsford to Vernon last fall to accommodate his training demands.

"My parents appreciate not having to drive to Cypress and Whistler for practices three times week. I can ski myself to practices now," Ethan says.

Ethan also has a knack for staying in the moment. This year, his focus is on these games. Next year, it's qualifying for the World Youth Olympics in Switzerland – which is a stepping stone to the Olympics.

Ethan's first competition is Sunday. Over 3,600 athletes, coaches and managers are taking part in the games, which run from Feb. 15 to March 3.