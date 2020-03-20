VANCOUVER -- A young Vancouver-area actress has been cast in an upcoming TV series.

Graziella Cianni, who has Down syndrome, will appear in two episodes of Home Before Dark.

The upcoming Apple TV show follows a young girl who uncovers clues to a cold case while visiting her father.

The series is based on the life of 13-year-old American journalist Hilde Lyasik who covers crime and other news in the publication she created: the Orange Street News.

The show's first season is scheduled to premiere on April 3. Watch the trailer below.

The show starts Jim Sturgess, Brooklynn Prince and Abby Miller.

Graziella has been cast in the show as the younger version of character Kathryn Briggs. The elder version of the character will be played by Elizabeth Etmanski.

Graziella's family shared photos of the girl on set with CTV Morning Live on World Down Syndrome Day.

The family appeared on our show last year, during which Graziella's mother, Maria, offered parenting tips.

"My advice is just be patient. Just give them the opportunity to learn to do things on their own and not to be so controlling of everything," Maria said.

As she spoke, Graziella said, "Mommy, I love you so much," and went in for a hug.

World Down Syndrome Day is Saturday. This year's theme includes a call to action for people with the syndrome to "tell the world, 'We decide.'"

In a message online, organizers say people with Down syndrome should fully participate in decision making about matters relating to or affecting their lives, but "prevailing negative attitudes, low expectations, discrimination and exclusion ensure that people with Down syndrome are left behind."

Here's the trailer for "Home Before Dark."