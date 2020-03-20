VANCOUVER -- About a week after production on the show Riverdale was stopped over concerns of a team member possibly having COVID-19, a union representing performers in B.C. says that person's test result has come back negative.

On March 11, Warner Bros. Television announced someone working on the show may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

At the time, Warner Bros. said it was working to identify and reach out to anyone who may have been in direct contact with that team member.

However, on Friday, the Union of B.C. Performers said it had heard from the production company that the team member's COVID-19 test results came back negative.

"We hope that this will help alleviate the concerns of our members who worked on Riverdale last week," the union said in an email to its members.

Riverdale is currently airing its fourth season on Netflix and The CW and has filmed in locations throughout Metro Vancouver over the years, including Golden Ears Provincial Park, Rocko's Diner in Mission, and John Oliver Secondary School in Vancouver.

The show is based on the characters from the Archie Comics and stars Cole Sprouse as Jughead, KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty and Camila Mendes as Veronica.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn