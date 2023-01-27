Yellow lights illuminate B.C. landmarks for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Yellow lights are shining at Vancouver City Hall to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, 2023. (Twitter) Yellow lights are shining at Vancouver City Hall to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, 2023. (Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener