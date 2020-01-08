VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada predicts the latest winter blast to hit southeastern British Columbia is tailing off but its effects will be felt for some time.

As much as 30 centimetres of snow fell on southern Interior and southeastern mountain passes in less than a day on top of more than two metres of snow since mid-December.

The Transportation Ministry says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt was to be closed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for avalanche control.

DriveBC, the province's online travel advisory site, says avalanche control was also planned or underway on sections of Highway 1 east and west of Revelstoke, the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 and a portion of Highway 23 north of Revelstoke.

Elsewhere, Environment Canada has posted special weather statements for parts of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast, including Metro Vancouver.

Forecasters advise that cooler weather could bring up to five centimetres of snow to higher elevations in those areas by late Thursday.

A chance of snow remains next week as temperatures are expected to skid below seasonal norms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020