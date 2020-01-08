VANCOUVER -- A major route into and out of B.C. reopened Wednesday morning, after an hours-long closure in both directions due to avalanche risk.

Highway 1 was initially closed west of Golden, B.C., Tuesday afternoon when two passenger and two commercial vehicles collided.

Mounties provided few details on the crash, but said weather may have been a factor and that one person has died.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, the BC Coroners Service confirmed that the deceased is female, but did not have any further information at the time.

The scene of the crash was cleared Tuesday evening, but the highway remained closed west and east of Revelstoke due to avalanche hazard.

The highway was blocked off between Bowolin Road and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate overnight, and was not reopened until 9 a.m. PT. Avalanche prevention work was underway in Glacier National Park, between Golden and Revelstoke, the Ministry of Transportation said.

Drivers were advised to watch for traffic control, and were told to expect delays due to congestion in the area.

A highway maintenance group posting about the Trans-Canada closure also addressed drivers, suggesting those who don't have to travel Wednesday should "please stay home.

"Mother Nature is hitting us hard," Emcon Services' Selkirk division posted on Twitter.

Its crews are among those working to clear sections of Highway 1.



Avalanche risks elsewhere

The Trans-Canada is one of several B.C. highways considered to be at risk of avalanche.

The transportation ministry planned to close the Coquihalla Highway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for proactive avalanche control, though it warned the work on Highway 5 could be extended or delayed depending on the weather.

Highway 3's Kootenay Pass was also included in the proactive plan, as was a section of Highway 23 north of Revelstoke.



Accumulation from 10 to 70 cm

Environment Canada issued several winter weather warnings across the province, with snowfall totals ranging from 10 to 70 centimentres as a Pacific frontal system crosses B.C.

The Sea to Sky Highway was expected to see an accumulation of about 40 centimetres by Whistler and Squamish, the forecast Tuesday said.

A winter storm warning for Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, suggested as much as 70 centimetres of snow could fall there.

Several of the warnings issued Tuesday were renewed Wednesday, with more snow still in the forecast. Highway 3 could expect another 10 centimetres, Environment Canada said.

The warning for Highway 1, between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, did not provide an estimated total, but warned that brief bursts of snow could be expected and that drivers should consider postponing their plans.

This article is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.