VANCOUVER -- With Metro Vancouver under a snowfall warning, disruptions on the roads and transit systems are expected throughout the region Friday.

Environment Canada issued an updated warning before 5 a.m. for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley.

Anywhere from five to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in some areas by noon on Friday, the warning says. Vancouver and Burnaby are expected to see 10-15 centimetres.

A wind warning was also put in place early Friday morning, with southeastern winds expected to gust up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada said that while the winds will die down a bit in the afternoon, they're still expected to "remain brisk" late into the evening.

TransLink has told its customers to expect delays and has posted several detours on some of its routes.

"Due to snowy & icy weather, please dress for the elements, wear proper footwear and expect some service disruptions throughout the day," TransLink posted on Twitter at about 6 a.m.

Some commuters taking SkyTrain Friday morning complained of crowded platforms and trains. TransLink said to expect "higher than normal crowds" and that the Millennium Line is operating with four-car trains to increase capacity.

You're frustration is understandable. Unfortunately due to the extra crowds at the stations trains are going to be fuller than usual.^kv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 10, 2020

A full list of alerts and detours can be seen on TransLink's website.

Public schools open

While some public school districts warned that schools could be closed because of the weather earlier in the week, by Friday morning, it appeared most districts were keeping classes in session.

As of 6:30 a.m., North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Richmond, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Langley and Burnaby districts all posted online saying schools were open.

Other districts said they would only post online if classes were cancelled.

Two Surrey schools faced a late start Friday due to a power outage. However that power outage was caused by a motor vehicle incident, according to BC Hydro.

School opening is delayed at MB Sanford Elementary and Georges Vanier Elementary due to power outage. If power has not returned by 10 a.m., classes will be cancelled for the day, otherwise school will open at 10 a.m.#sd36learn #SurreyBC — Surrey Schools (@Surrey_Schools) January 10, 2020

Two other private schools in Abbotsford announced closures because of the snow, however: St. John Brebeuf High School and St James and St. Ann's School.

Ferry cancellations

Over a dozen ferry cancellations were in effect Friday morning because of the weather and BC Ferries warned to expect more through the early afternoon.

Some early morning sailings travelling out of Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, Powell River and Comox weren't running because of adverse weather.

A full list of sailing cancellations and service notices can be seen on BC Ferries' website.