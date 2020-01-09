VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries is warning passengers travelling between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island that there is "a high probability" that a windstorm will lead to sailing cancellations on Friday.

The provincial ferry operator issued a travel advisory Thursday saying a windstorm predicted by Environment Canada was likely to affect ferry service "from the morning through the early afternoon."

"If the storm comes through as predicted, BC Ferries may have to cancel sailings for safety reasons," the company said.

The routes most likely to be affected, according to BC Ferries, are:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen – Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

Comox – Powell River

The advisory comes as the Lower Mainland prepares for a storm that could bring as much as 25 centimetres of snow to parts of Metro Vancouver in a "worst-case scenario."

A best-case scenario, according to Environment Canada, would see only three to five centimetres of snow in Metro Vancouver, followed by 20 to 30 millimetres of rain.

The weather agency's special weather statement for Metro Vancouver says the storm will also bring strong winds to the Strait of Georgia, and notes that more snow is possible over the weekend.

Accordingly, BC Ferries warns passengers that "service may also be affected on Saturday and Sunday."

Updates on ferry traffic and conditions can be found on the BC Ferries website.