Workers no longer picketing at Vancouver port, new 72-hour strike notice issued

Less than 24 hours after they went back up, picket lines were down again at the Port of Vancouver Wednesday morning.

Port workers in B.C. resumed stike action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after their union's leadership announced that it had rejected a tentative agreement proposed by a federal mediator last week.

Seamus O'Regan, Canada's minister of labour, called the resumed strike "illegal" Wednesday, citing the lack of a 72-hour strike notice from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.

The minister shared a decision by the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordering the ILWU Canada to cease and desist strike action until the 72-hour notice requirement is met.

When CTV News Vancouver cameras visited the port Wednesday morning, picket lines were no longer visible.

CTV News has reached out to the ILWU Canada for more information, and this story will be updated if a response is received.

The BC Maritime Employers Association said Wednesday morning that it had received a second, 72-hour strike notice from the union, indicating that renewed picketing would begin on Saturday at 9 a.m.

In a statement, the employer accused the union of "doubling down on holding the Canadian economy hostage," estimating that at least $10 billion worth of cargo had been disrupted since the union issued its first 72-hour notice.

The union said Tuesday night that its longshore caucus did not believe the tentative agreement would protect jobs "now or into the future." It also said the four-year collective agreement was "far too long" and did not meet cost-of-living demands.

The BCMEA, in its own Tuesday statement, slammed the union's decision.

"ILWU Leadership is choosing to further harm Canada’s economy, international reputation and most importantly, to Canadians, their livelihoods and all those that rely on a stable supply chain," the statement said.

"Clearly this fair and equitable package wasn’t enough for the ILWU internal leadership, and they chose to instead remain entrenched in their position with little regard to the lives and jobs they are impacting."

The deal ended a 13-day work-stoppage that saw 7,400 dock workers walk off the job and stopped billions in goods from flowing into and out of the ports.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy