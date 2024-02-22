Worker killed at Vancouver construction site was mother of 2, sources say

The worker killed when a crane's load came crashing down at the massive Oakridge Park development project in South Vancouver this week was a mother of two, sources tell CTV News.

Authorities have not released the woman's name.

She was killed Wednesday afternoon in what Vancouver Fire Rescue Services initially described on social media as a "crane incident" at the worksite, located on Cambie Street near West 41st Avenue.

More than 1,700 workers were told to put down their tools and evacuate during the emergency response.

A spokesperson for construction firm EllisDon, the Richmond-based contractor on the Oakridge Park project, told CTV News the company could not provide any information on the accident or the victim Thursday.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family, we are unable to release any further details,” the spokesperson said in an email.

"We genuinely wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the individual who was involved. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and will do absolutely everything possible to understand why it happened.”

Speaking to reporters hours after the incident, Capt. Matthew Trudeau said a crane load somehow spilled onto the site, sending wood and other materials flying onto "a number of floors” of one of the project’s towers, damaging fencing and breaking windows.

A technical rescue team from the fire department was sent to the scene to stabilize what remained of the crane's load, and to remove the spilled materials from the building.

It's unclear what caused the accident. WorkSafeBC said a team of investigators was mobilized to the location on Wednesday, but has not provided any further details.

On Thursday, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim issued a statement expressing "heartfelt condolences" for the victim's family, friends and colleagues.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the fatal crane incident that took place yesterday at the Oakridge Park construction site," Sim said.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in our city's construction projects, and we will continue to work diligently to prevent such tragedies in the future."

