'Words can't even express how grateful I am': B.C. dog owner reunited with border collie after car theft

    A six-year-old border collie named Zoey who was stolen along with her owner's car in New Westminster, B.C., early Monday morning has been found, and is back at home.

    The dog was in the back seat of a black, 2012 Fiat 500 that was stolen from the 800 block of Carnarvon Street at around 12:50 a.m., the New Westminster Police Department told CTV News.

    “You know a car is replaceable, your loved ones aren’t,” said the dog’s owner, Scott Stacey, shortly after being reunited with Zoey.

    Stacey had been picking up and delivering food early Monday morning, and left the car running to keep his dog warm.

    That’s when a thief swooped-in and took the Fiat, with Zoey inside.

    “Thieves are opportunists, and they will take opportunities when they see them,” said Cpl. Jacquelyn Mula, of the New Westminster Police Department.

    Hours later, a construction worker noticed a dog walking along Westminster Highway in Richmond, and took it to work.

    The Good Samaritan then called police, and Zoey was identified.

    “Words can’t even express how grateful I am,” said Stacey.

    The Fiat is still missing.

    Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact investigators at 604-525-5411.

    The car's licence plate is TT2 51D. 

