

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing in the Champlain Heights neigbhourhood.

Officers were called to a disturbance on Cleadon Court near Dunelm Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday.

They found a woman in her 20s was found suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital and her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and no arrests have been made.

They believe there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.