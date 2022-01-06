Woman shot at Surrey home, multiple people detained: RCMP

Vancouver -

Mounties are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that left a woman hospitalized Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 1400 block of 140B Street shortly before 9 a.m., and arrived to find a vehicle leaving the area with an injured woman inside.

The victim was suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

"Police located the residence where the shooting is believed to have occurred and multiple persons have been detained," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"The investigation is very early stages, however this appears to be an isolated incident, with no active threat to public safety."

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.