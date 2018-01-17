

CTV Vancouver





A club-goer who pleaded guilty to killing another woman on Vancouver's Granville Strip back in 2016 has been sentenced to spend two years behind bars.

Samantha Nadine Doolan was also given three years' probation and ordered to pay a $200 victim surcharge.

The court heard Doolan was involved in a dispute inside Caprice Nightclub in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, and that it eventually spilled onto the street.

Doolan, who was 29 years old at the time, attacked 28-year-old Lauren Lindsay McLellan outside and caused her to fall to the ground. The assault then continued until Doolan was pulled away by a bouncer.

Crown prosecutors said she kicked McLellan in the head, leaving her with severe head trauma. The victim was pronounced dead the following day in hospital.

Doolan, who was caught by police shortly after leaving the Granville Strip in a cab, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the attack last July.