Woman refused to provide information after dog attack: North Vancouver RCMP
Investigators are working to identify the owner of an Australian shepherd that allegedly attacked a jogger in North Vancouver, B.C., last week.
The dog was on-leash but managed to lunge at the jogger and bite him, leaving him "seriously injured," the North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
"We’re asking the dog owner, or anyone with information on the identity of the dog owner, to come forward," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.
Authorities did not provide any further details on the victim's injuries, but said he had to be treated in hospital.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on March 27, while the man was jogging on Copping Street near Bewicke Avenue.
North Vancouver RCMP said a woman was walking two "identical-looking" Australian shepherds with black, white and brown fur in the area.
After the alleged attack, the woman "refused to provide her contact details and continued on her walk," according to the release.
The woman is described as white, 5'8" tall, and between 50 and 60 years old. She was wearing black pants, black shoes and a puffy purple jacket at the time of the incident.
The RCMP noted that dog owners have a responsibility to report bite incidents to animal control and exchange information with the person who was bitten.
It's unclear whether the woman walking the dog that allegedly attacked the jogger is the animal's owner.
