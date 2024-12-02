Freezing rain, snow and winter storms among weather warnings for northern B.C. 

Freezing rain and more snow are on the way for northern British Columbia, according to weather warnings issued by Environment Canada.

On Monday morning, the weather office issued freezing rain warnings for North Peace River, South Peace River, Bulkley Valley, Fort Nelson, Lakes District and the Stuart-Nechako region.

The freezing rain will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon, especially for the eastern sections of the North Peace region and southeastern sections of the Fort Nelson region, said Environment Canada.

Commuters are advised to drive to the road conditions as highways and roads will be icy, slippery and hazardous, while ice build-up may cause power outages and tree branches to break, it said.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Cassiar mountains, Teslin, and Watson Lake.

Between early Monday morning and late Monday night, 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across regions south of Whitehorse, including Carcross, South Klondike Highway, from Carcross to White Pass, and in Teslin, Swift River and Jade City.

The weather office says the flurries will intensify in the morning, creating challenging driving conditions for morning commuters. The heavy snow may reduce visibility to near zero, it warned.

Across the North Coast’s inland region a storm warning is in effect for much of Monday, with more snow and rain forecast.

An additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall will add to the 60 centimetres that has already fallen across the region, said Environment Canada.