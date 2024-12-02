Stolen North Vancouver firefighter uniforms returned, investigation ongoing

VANCOUVER
    Several NVCFD uniforms that were stolen from a North Vancouver dry cleaners have been returned, say North Vancouver RCMP.
    Several firefighter uniforms have been returned to the police after they were stolen from a dry cleaners in North Vancouver.

    North Vancouver police had issued a request for the public’s help after a man broke into a dry cleaner business in Central Lonsdale in the early hours of Oct. 5, and took several North Vancouver City Fire Department Uniforms.

    The uniforms comprised four shirts emblazoned with NVCFD crests and two pairs of black pants.

    “Police can confirm that the uniforms in question have since been recovered after they were turned into a local fire hall on Nov. 5,” said the North Vancouver RCMP in a statement Monday.

    Although the uniforms have been recovered, the investigation is “still very active and ongoing,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

    In October, police said CCTV acquired from the West 3rd Street store showed a man wearing a black balaclava and a black hoodie pulling uniforms from a hanging rail and shoving them into a bag.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-20392. Those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

