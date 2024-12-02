VANCOUVER
    • Coquitlam crash stalls traffic near Port Mann Bridge

    Drivers are warned to expect delays due to congestion in the area.
    Metro Vancouver commuters are warned to expect delays after a crash Monday morning near the Port Mann Bridge.

    DriveBC says the collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Coquitlam had blocked the westbound lane and the HOV lane just north of the bridge shortly after 7 a.m.

    The incident stalled traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway from the Pacific Highway interchange in Surrey to the Coleman Avenue exit in Coquitlam.

    The crash scene was cleared before 9 a.m., but DriveBC warned drivers to expect continued delays due to congestion in the area.

    British Columbia Emergency Health Services says it dispatched one ambulance with primary-care paramedics to the scene of the crash just before 7 a.m.

    "There were no patients requiring hospital transport," BCEHS public information officer Rachelle Bown said in an email.

