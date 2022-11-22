Woman killed in Prince Rupert worked for B.C.'s Children's Ministry

The woman who was shot and killed in Prince Rupert, B.C., this week worked for the province's Ministry of Children and Family Development, officials revealed Tuesday.

The 52-year-old victim's name has not been released to the public, but Premier David Eby and several of his ministers issued a statement identifying her as someone who "worked to serve local children and families" at the ministry's regional office.

"This is traumatic news that no family expects to receive, and it's a tragic event for the tight-knit community of Prince Rupert," read the statement from Eby, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Children's Minister Mitzi Dean and Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice.

Authorities said the woman was killed at a local mall early Monday morning before the alleged shooter turned his weapon on himself.

The suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since succumbed to his injuries.

Prince Rupert RCMP have confirmed the two knew each other, and described the shooting as an "isolated incident."

Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond called it "truly tragic" and said support is available to anyone in the community of just over 12,000 people.

RCMP say officers continue to investigate and urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

