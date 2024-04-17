Woman involved in dog-bite incident on North Shore identified

A woman involved in a dog-bite incident on the North Shore last month has been identified, according to police.

North Vancouver RCMP said authorities managed to track the woman down shortly after sharing her picture with the public two weeks ago.

The case has since been turned over to North Vancouver animal control for "further follow-up with all the parties involved," the RCMP said in a news release.

The victim was a jogger who was attacked by an Australian shepherd near Copping Street and Bewicke Avenue on March 27.

The RCMP previously said the jogger suffered serious injuries, while the woman walking the dog – along with a second Australian shepherd – allegedly "refused to provide her contact details and continued on her walk."

Dog owners have a responsibility to report bite incidents to animal control and exchange information with the person who was bitten, authorities said.