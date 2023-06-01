Woman in hospital after being found unconscious in Fraser River: police

A grassy picnic area at Pier Park is seen in this file photo from April 2021. A grassy picnic area at Pier Park is seen in this file photo from April 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener