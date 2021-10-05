Woman grabbed from behind by stranger during sex assault in Surrey park: RCMP

UPDATED | Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.