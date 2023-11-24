Woman facing 5 criminal charges after West Vancouver wrong-way crash

A 29-year-old woman is facing five charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after she and five others were injured in a wrong-way highway crash in West Vancouver.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, two in serious condition and two were deemed stable when a camper van, allegedly travelling the wrong way down the Upper Levels Highway, collided with traffic near the Cypress Bowl exit after noon on Sept. 21, 2022.

"Early reports indicate that the [van] was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes when the vehicle caused two other vehicles to swerve before going head on with the third and final vehicle," the West Vancouver Police Department said in a news release following the crash.

The collision closed the highway for several hours as crash investigators combed through wreckage that was strewn across the highway's eastbound lanes.

Charges were approved Wednesday against Alexandra Georgson, of Fernie, B.C., police said.

Georgson is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.