    Woman charged with arson after Merritt, B.C., structure fire

    Lights on a police cruiser are pictured in this file photo. Lights on a police cruiser are pictured in this file photo.
    A suspect was arrested at the scene of a structure fire that seriously injured two people in Merritt, B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.

    The Merritt RCMP said it was called an addresss in the area of Houston Street and Quilchena Avenue around 5 a.m., where firefighters and paramedics were on scene treating the victims.

    Both suffered “significant injuries” and remain in hospital, police said.

    The suspect, Lynn Johnny, was charged with arson causing bodily harm and remains in custody, according to a Wednesday news release. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

    Anyone with information about the fire is asked co call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

