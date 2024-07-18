2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.

Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.

Just before 1 p.m., police were called to Long Beach Airport for reports of a crash and a fire on the runway, the Tofino RCMP said in a news release.

"Information is limited at this time but it appears that a small six-seat aircraft may have suffered an engine fire during takeoff. One occupant was pulled from the plane and is being transported to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesperson wrote.

"The two other occupants have tragically died at the scene."

Local Mounties say they are working with the Transportation Saferty VBOard and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the fatal crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call 250-670-9612.