B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
The Civil Resolution Tribunal heard Alyssa Randles and Michael Stofli visited Vancouver for the show last September, but later had a falling out over their $450 tickets.
Stofli ultimately took Randles to the tribunal asking for $600 in reimbursement – including money for their hotel stay, meals and taxis.
"Ms. Randles says she thought the concert was a date and Mr. Stofli only asked if she would share the cost after the concert," tribunal member Mark Henderson wrote in a July 15 decision.
While Randles claimed her Coldplay ticket was given to her as a gift, the decision notes that proving as much can be difficult.
"Under the law of gifts, the person who received the alleged gift must establish it was intended to be a gift, and that they accepted the gift when the giver transferred it to them," Henderson said.
"The evidence should show the giver’s intention to make a gift was inconsistent with any other intention."
Randles was ultimately unable to meet that bar.
The tribunal heard she purchased the tickets on her own Ticketmaster account, but that Stolfi e-transferred her $900 to cover the costs shortly after.
Stolfi said Randles had promised to repay her half on her next payday – and Randles did not present compelling evidence to the contrary, according to the decision.
"Ms. Randles did not describe any specific conduct by Mr. Stolfi that establishes Mr. Stolfi intended the trip or the concert to be a gift," Henderson wrote.
"Ms. Randles did not say how long she and Mr. Stolfi had been dating or if Mr. Stolfi typically gave Ms. Randles concert tickets as gifts during their relationship. So, I find that Ms. Randles has not proven the Coldplay ticket was a gift. I find it was a loan."
Ex on the hook for other costs
The tribunal did not order Randles to repay her ex for additional costs, however – including breakfast at a Smitty's restaurant, dinner at Brown's Social House, and a night at a Best Western.
Stolfi claimed they had agreed to split all expenses for the weekend, but Henderson found he, too, lacked sufficient evidence to support that claim.
"The parties had no written contract. A verbal contract is enforceable like a written contract, but it can be harder to prove," the tribunal member wrote.
"For a valid contract to exist, the parties must have a 'meeting of the minds.' This means that both parties must agree on all essential terms and those terms must be clear enough to give a reasonable degree of certainty."
Text message exchanges between Randles and Stofli did not reflect a "meeting of the minds," Henderson noted.
They showed Stolfi at one point demanded $1,000 from Randles, and that she refused to pay – leading Stolfi to become "increasingly aggressive," according to the decision.
Stolfi at one point gave Randles one week to repay the $1,000, then in the same conversation shortened the deadline to two days, then shortened it again to 5 p.m. that day.
"Mr. Stolfi threatened to contact Ms. Randles’ landlord, employer and family to get payment. As a result of these threats, Ms. Randles contacted the Vancouver Police," Henderson wrote. "Ms. Randles says the police advised her not to pay and to cease contact with Mr. Stolfi."
While the texts showed Randles acknowledging "an undated discussion in which she had agreed to repay" Stolfi, there was no proof she had agreed to particular terms, Henderson added.
The tribunal member refused that part of Stolfi's claim, but ordered Randles to repay $450 for her ticket, plus approximately $81 in pre-judgement interest and CRT fees.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING High-profile Liberal minister to announce he is quitting cabinet, not running in next election: sources
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is set to announce as early as Thursday that he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position, multiple Liberal sources tell CTV News.
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
'One screen, two movies': Conflicting conspiracy theories emerge from the Trump rally shooting
A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office vandalized in Montreal
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why
Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?
Tail hair cut off multiple horses outside Alberton: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
Mississauga, Ont., nursing home evacuated of more than 100 residents amid flooding
First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Spences Bridge, B.C., as hot spell continues
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge, B.C., due to the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.
-
A decade after Insite, drug policy landscape is still being shaped in B.C.
In 2021, the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation Front approached Health Canada with a proposal.
-
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Heat wave rolls on, with a smoke risk this weekend
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. For most of central and northern Alberta, the heat wave will last into early next week.
-
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
-
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary officially moves to Stage 2 water restrictions
Calgarians are now able to resume limited outdoor water use as city officials made the shift to Stage 2 water restrictions.
-
Kananaskis hiking trail closed after 'multiple grizzly bears' spotted in the area
A hiking trail in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, is closed because of bear sightings.
-
Construction begins on Calgary's new flood wall
The city is breaking ground on a new flood barrier along Memorial Drive designed to help protect to Calgary communities that were severely impacted by flooding more than 10 years ago.
Lethbridge
-
Severe thunderstorm warning called for Lethbridge
The City of Lethbridge was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday morning because of a "nearly stationary" storm east of the city.
-
Collision between small car, bus shuts down stretch of Highway 3
A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.
-
Primary care paramedic program among offerings at Lethbridge Polytechnic
Lethbridge Polytechnic will soon offer its own primary care paramedic program, along with a number of new trades and general arts and science certificates.
Winnipeg
-
Former head of Manitoba health body got $603,000 the year of his departure
The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year -- the year in which he left the organization.
-
Manitoba Métis Federation purchases two office buildings, parking lot downtown
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
Regina
-
'Build it and they will come': Council commits to next steps for Currie Field replacement
Regina City Council committed to taking the next steps towards replacing Currie Field.
-
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
-
Magnet Hill in Swan Valley area becomes popular tourist attraction
A natural wonder in western Manitoba has become a popular tourist attraction.
Saskatoon
-
Police say hospital 'bomb threat' might just have been man seeking care for chemical exposure
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) were under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, but police soon discovered it may have been a misunderstanding.
-
Mosquitoes at a 4-year high in Saskatoon, city entomologist says
If it feels like there are more mosquitoes this year, it’s because there are, according to the City of Saskatoon’s entomologist.
-
Saskatoon homeowners try their luck with clover lawns
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
Toronto
-
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
-
Grocery stores can sell ready-to-drink beverages as of today as LCBO strike continues
Shoppers could soon see an expanded selection of alcoholic beverages at their local grocery store, as a strike by LCBO workers continues to drag on.
-
'Our loading bays are flooded, our freezer is broken:' North York food bank appeals for help
A massive summer storm which brought flooding to Toronto earlier this week also dealt a blow to one of the city's major food banks.
Montreal
-
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
-
Quebec court rules against Concordia University's attempt to pause tuition hike
A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied Concordia University’s request to delay a controversial tuition hike for out-of-province and international students.
-
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office vandalized in Montreal
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
'We are not ready to start trial running': OC Transpo will not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
The head of OC Transpo will not commit to opening the new Trillium Line ahead of back-to-school at Carleton University this fall, as testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line.
-
Apartment fire displaces one adult in Centertown
Ottawa Fire Services says an adult has been displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment in a residential building in Centertown Thursday morning.
-
Chick-fil-A greeted with a big crowd as it opens first location in Ottawa
Dozens of people lined up outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
Atlantic
-
Tail hair cut off multiple horses outside Alberton: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
-
New Brunswick premier promises to lower province's HST rate to 13 per cent if re-elected
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday morning he will lower the province’s HST rate from 15 to 13 per cent if re-elected.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches in place in Nova Scotia
Severe thunderstorm watches are in place in Nova Scotia Thursday.
London
-
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
Kitchener
-
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
-
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
-
Police seize $130K in Kirkland Lake drug bust, two charged
Kirkland Lake raid sees $130K drugs seized
-
Shelter in place ends after northwestern Ont. police apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario lifted a shelter in place for residents of the Kejick Bay community of Lac Seul First Nation following an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
N.L.
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
-
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.