    Woman charged in Surrey stabbing that left victim unconscious in hospital, RCMP say

    Surrey is seen in this file image. (Murray Titus / CTV Vancouver)
    A 36-year-old woman has been charged after an assault that left another woman bloodied and unconscious in Surrey over the weekend.

    The victim was discovered around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when police responded to a report of a possible pedestrian struck near the intersection of 108 Avenue and King George Boulevard. 

    Responding officers soon determined the woman had not been struck by a vehicle, but was suffering from stab wounds. The 40-year-old was taken to hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

    Police said Sunday that they had arrested a "possible suspect" in the attack, which they believe was targeted.

    On Tuesday, police said Jennifer Kipp had been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection to the case.

    Kipp was remanded until her next court appearance, police said.

    Online court records indicate her next appearance is scheduled for Friday in Surrey provincial court. 

