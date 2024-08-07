Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
An off duty officer from the Port Alberni RCMP detachment observed and reported a fire near the junction of Stirling Arm Forest Service Road and Canal Main Forest Road shortly after 6 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.
"Police responded to the area and located an individual suspected to be responsible for the fire," the release reads.
Mounties described the suspect as a 27-year-old woman and said she "has been held in custody to be brought before the courts."
"Police will be forwarding a detailed report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges," the release reads, though it does not specify what charges RCMP are recommending.
CTV News asked police for clarification around whether they believe the suspect intentionally set the fire or caused it accidentally.
In an email, spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said police arrested the woman because they had "reasonable grounds" to believe she had committed criminal offences, specifically arson and mischief.
It will be up to Crown to weigh the evidence gathered by police and decide whether to press charges.
"The fire, approximately 0.5 hectares in size, is currently being held by the Mosaic and Natural Resources," the RCMP release reads.
"Campfires and open burning are currently restricted across B.C due to the high heat and drought-like conditions covering much of the province."
Regardless of any criminal charges, people found to have violated open burning bans in B.C. can face fines of $1,150 and administrative penalties of up to $10,000. A conviction in court can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and one year in jail.
"If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs," the B.C. Wildfire Service says on its website.
Port Alberni RCMP ask anyone with information about Tuesday's incident to contact them at 250-723-2424.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Canadian sprinter De Grasse fails to qualify for Olympic 200-metre final
Andre De Grasse will not be defending his Olympic title in the men's 200-metre final. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., was officially eliminated from Thursday's final when the third and fourth finishers in the next semifinal finished with better times Wednesday at Stade de France.
Harris and Walz narrowly miss tarmac confrontation with Vance
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got an idea of just how hotly contested the Midwest will be when they overlapped on a Wisconsin tarmac with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
-
Edmonton Fringe facing $200K shortfall ahead of festival kickoff next week
With just over a week until the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) kicks off for 2024, organizers are still looking for donations to help keep the festival afloat.
-
'We're very happy': Edmonton Folk Fest ready to welcome music fans on the hill
For the next four days, the hills at Gallagher Park are going to be packed with folk music fans.
Calgary
-
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
'A lot of damage': Research team surveying destruction left by Calgary hail storm
A team of researchers is on the ground in Calgary assessing the damage caused by a recent destructive hail storm.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
-
Study paints grim picture of polar bear survival in the Arctic
A new study featuring experts from the University of Manitoba is shedding light on the possible survival of polar bears in the Arctic.
Regina
-
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
-
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
Toronto
-
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
-
Air passenger rights group sues WestJet over 'misleading information'
A lawsuit has been launched against WestJet over a 'cap' the airline has put in place on how much it will pay passengers if they need meals and hotel stays, which a passenger rights group says is illegal.
-
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
Montreal
-
Montreal father injured while protecting family from gunfire; accused appears in court
A Montreal father of three was scheduled to go into surgery Wednesday after being injured while trying to protect his family from gunfire on the West Island last weekend.
-
Last week's shooting in Verdun now a homicide after man, 31, dies: police
A 31-year-old man who was shot in Verdun last week has died of his injuries, Montreal police confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Quebec acupuncturist who reused needles suspended three months, fined $30K
The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists suspended Gasan Askerow for three months and fined him $30,000 for, among other things, reusing and not sterilizing needles while seeing patients in Quebec City and Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Capital Pride draws backlash following pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestinians
Capital Pride, the LGBTQ2S+ organization that puts on Ottawa's annual pride parade, is drawing backlash from Jewish community groups following a statement this week expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
More than 700 bikes reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year
More than 1,000 bicycles are stolen in Ottawa each year and one Ottawa man knows just how quickly it can happen, after he left his garage door open.
-
Proposed changes for dogs at Owl Park in Ottawa's south end
The days of dogs running off-leash at a park in Ottawa's south end may be coming to an end. Owl Park has been a popular spot for off-leash dogs for years, but the city is considering changing the rules to require canines on a leash during certain periods.
Atlantic
-
The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes
Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours.
-
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
-
Lawsuit launched by family of Indigenous woman in N.S. claims negligence in her death
The family of an Indigenous woman who died in hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia health authority and four doctors who treated her, claiming they were negligent in caring for the 22-year-old woman with fungal meningitis.
London
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
-
Municipalities call on province to help solve encampment crisis
Municipalities are calling for new funding and tools from the province to help deal with urban encampments. This comes as the city of Sarnia continues to grapple with the expanding tent-city population at Rainbow Park, just south of the downtown.
-
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
-
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
Forest fire near Temiskaming Shores not under control yet
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continue to work on putting out Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire burning near Temiskaming Shores.
-
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
-
Northern medical school receives funding to research occupational cancer
A research team at Greater Sudbury's NOSM University has received $200,000 in funding to examine occupational-related cancer caused by radon inhalation.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.