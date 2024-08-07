Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say

Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.

An off duty officer from the Port Alberni RCMP detachment observed and reported a fire near the junction of Stirling Arm Forest Service Road and Canal Main Forest Road shortly after 6 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Police responded to the area and located an individual suspected to be responsible for the fire," the release reads.

Mounties described the suspect as a 27-year-old woman and said she "has been held in custody to be brought before the courts."

"Police will be forwarding a detailed report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges," the release reads, though it does not specify what charges RCMP are recommending.

CTV News asked police for clarification around whether they believe the suspect intentionally set the fire or caused it accidentally.

In an email, spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said police arrested the woman because they had "reasonable grounds" to believe she had committed criminal offences, specifically arson and mischief.

It will be up to Crown to weigh the evidence gathered by police and decide whether to press charges.

"The fire, approximately 0.5 hectares in size, is currently being held by the Mosaic and Natural Resources," the RCMP release reads.

"Campfires and open burning are currently restricted across B.C due to the high heat and drought-like conditions covering much of the province."

Regardless of any criminal charges, people found to have violated open burning bans in B.C. can face fines of $1,150 and administrative penalties of up to $10,000. A conviction in court can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and one year in jail.

"If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs," the B.C. Wildfire Service says on its website.

Port Alberni RCMP ask anyone with information about Tuesday's incident to contact them at 250-723-2424.