VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are urging witnesses to a serious crash involving a cyclist riding a unique bike to come forward.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Fraser Highway east of 176 Street.

Mounties said they responded to a report of an injured man who had been riding a bicycle that was modified with a gas engine. He had been travelling westbound when, at some point, he hit a metal pole, according to police.

"We are not only seeking to speak to people who saw the impact of the collision, but anyone who may have witnessed the circumstances prior to the collision," said Const. Richard Wright in a statement. "We are also asking for any available dash cam or cell phone videos relating to this incident."

Police believe there are witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to investigators.

The 29-year-old cyclist remains in hospital in serious condition, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.