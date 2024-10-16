Witnesses sought after head-on crash that closed Massey Tunnel

Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward following a head-on crash that closed the George Massey Tunnel this week, snarling traffic between Richmond and Delta during rush hour.

B.C. Highway Patrol said a white Toyota Sienna and a white Mazda 3 collided around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, leaving both drivers injured and halting traffic through the busy tunnel for several hours.

On Wednesday, police issued an appeal for the public’s help investigating the incident.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or has dash cam video of the events leading up to the collision, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol as soon as possible," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said, in a news release.

The cause of the crash is unclear. One of the Massey Tunnel's northbound lanes was being used for counterflow at the time, authorities said.

Video shared by DriveBC showed massive lines of vehicles stuck in traffic approximately three-and-a-half hours after the collision.

No one else was injured in the crash. BCHP said the drivers were the lone occupants of the Sienne and Mazda 3, and that neither of their injuries were life-altering.

Authorities asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call BCHP at 778-526-9744.